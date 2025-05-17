Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Appears out of bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Gusto threw a scoreless inning, allowing two walks while striking out one Saturday against the Rangers.

Gusto was a candidate to start Sunday's game, but his recent struggles -- he's allowed 10 runs (seven earned) across his last four innings -- appear to have cost him his spot in the rotation. Framber Valdez is likely to start Sunday's game, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Ryan Gusto
Houston Astros
