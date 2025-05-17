Ryan Gusto News: Appears out of bullpen
Gusto threw a scoreless inning, allowing two walks while striking out one Saturday against the Rangers.
Gusto was a candidate to start Sunday's game, but his recent struggles -- he's allowed 10 runs (seven earned) across his last four innings -- appear to have cost him his spot in the rotation. Framber Valdez is likely to start Sunday's game, though that has not yet been confirmed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now