Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Clobbered in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gusto (3-2) took the loss Monday against Kansas City, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

The Houston right-hander looked rusty in this 68-pitch outing, as he hadn't pitched since May 4 and was filling in for Hayden Wesneski (elbow). The floodgates opened in the second when Michael Massey opened the frame with a solo homer, fueling a four-run, five-hit inning. Gusto fully unraveled in the third, as he allowed another run and departed after loading the bases. Reliever Tayler Scott would allow two additional runs to score. Despite this rough performance, Gusto should continue to occupy Wesneski's rotation spot while the latter is on the injured list. Gusto is currently in line to make his next start at Texas this weekend.

Ryan Gusto
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
