Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Gusto didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Tigers after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Gusto tied a season high with six punchouts, and he was also able to generate 12 whiffs Tuesday. However, his two walks represented a season worst, and he couldn't get through the fifth inning despite throwing a season-high 90 pitches. Over 27 innings in 2025, the rookie right-hander has still been a pleasant surprise for the Astros with a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB so far. With Lance McCullers (forearm) on the verge of being activated from the injured list, Gusto is still in danger of losing his rotation spot.

Ryan Gusto
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
