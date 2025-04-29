Ryan Gusto News: Fans six in no-decision
Gusto didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Tigers after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out six.
Gusto tied a season high with six punchouts, and he was also able to generate 12 whiffs Tuesday. However, his two walks represented a season worst, and he couldn't get through the fifth inning despite throwing a season-high 90 pitches. Over 27 innings in 2025, the rookie right-hander has still been a pleasant surprise for the Astros with a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB so far. With Lance McCullers (forearm) on the verge of being activated from the injured list, Gusto is still in danger of losing his rotation spot.
