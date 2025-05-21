Ryan Gusto News: Rejoining rotation Friday

Gusto is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Mariners in Houston, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

With Houston optioning southpaw Brandon Walter to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday and with righty Ronel Blanco (elbow) set for further evaluation and not in line to make his next start this weekend, Gusto will be called upon to fill an opening in the rotation. After getting roughed up for seven earned runs over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Royals on May 12 in his fifth start of the season, Gusto shifted back to a relief role last week, but his stay in the bullpen will be a brief one. Altogether, Gusto owns a 4.65 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB across 31 innings over his 11 total appearances on the season.