Ryan Gusto News: Rejoining rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Gusto will start Monday's game against the Royals in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gusto made his latest appearance in relief May 4 against the White Sox, giving up three unearned runs while recording two outs. Prior to that outing, Gusto had made four consecutive starts and was generally impressive, going 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 19 innings. The Astros will reopen a starting role for Gusto due to the team shifting to a six-man rotation during the upcoming week and as a result of Hayden Wesneski (elbow) landing on the injured list Friday.

