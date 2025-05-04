Ryan Helsley News: Locks down save in Game 1

Helsley allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 6-5 win over the Mets in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

The Mets pulled within a run in the eighth inning, but Helsley made sure their comeback fell short in the ninth. He had allowed three runs over his last two innings, including a blown save in his outing versus the Brewers on April 26. Helsley hasn't been at his best to begin 2025, pitching to a 3.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB while converting five of seven save chances this season. He was 49-for-53 in save chances in 2024, but for now, he is not being challenged for the closer role.