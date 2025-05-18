Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Helsley News: Notches ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Helsley picked up the save Saturday against the Royals. He didn't allow a baserunner or record a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Helsley retired the side in order on 12 pitches as he delivered his sixth straight scoreless outing to tally his ninth save of the campaign. The right-hander's 1.44 WHIP is still a bit high, but he's still been effective early in 2025 with a 2.81 ERA and 16:10 K:BB over 16 innings.

