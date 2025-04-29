Ryan Jeffers News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Jeffers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said over the weekend that Jeffers would operate as more of an everyday catcher going forward, but Christian Vazquez is behind the plate for this one, catching Chris Paddack. Edouard Julien is batting leadoff as the designated hitter. Jeffers has a .991 OPS and five RBI over the last seven days but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts lifetime against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.