Ryan Jeffers headshot

Ryan Jeffers News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Jeffers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said over the weekend that Jeffers would operate as more of an everyday catcher going forward, but Christian Vazquez is behind the plate for this one, catching Chris Paddack. Edouard Julien is batting leadoff as the designated hitter. Jeffers has a .991 OPS and five RBI over the last seven days but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts lifetime against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
