Ryan Jeffers News: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Jeffers went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Orioles.

Jeffers gave the Twins a two-run lead in the third inning on a two-run single and came around to score on a Carlos Correa home run. Jeffers started the season slowly but has started to heat up as of late, going 11-for-31 with five runs scored, two home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games.