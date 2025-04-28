Ryan Jeffers News: Homers, plates three in win

Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-1 win at Cleveland.

Jeffers slugged his first home run of the season in the eighth inning off position-player pitcher Will Wilson. The Minnesota catcher has started to show signs of life lately, as he's hitting .333 (8-for-24) with three doubles, five RBI and three runs scored over his last six games. Overall, Jeffers is slashing .257/.353/.392 across 85 plate appearances.