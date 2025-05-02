Ryan Jeffers News: Starting to heat up

Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to Boston.

Jeffers took Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello yard in the third inning to put the Twins on the board. Each of the catcher's two homers this season have come in the past five games, and he's beginning to heat up at the plate after a slow start to the year. Over his last nine outings, Jeffers is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with three doubles, six RBI and four runs scored.