Ryan Loutos News: Booted from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Loutos for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jose Barrero. Loutos made three scoreless appearances for the Cardinals last season and has allowed three runs with a 6:2 K:BB over eight innings this year with Memphis. The 26-year-old could draw some interest via trade or waivers from a team seeking relief depth.
