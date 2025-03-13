Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Loutos headshot

Ryan Loutos News: Relegated to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Cardinals optioned Loutos to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Loutos will fall short of the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen after giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over three innings in the Grapefruit League. The 26-year-old righty turned in a 3.40 ERA over 53 frames with Memphis last season and was able to make three appearances in the major leagues. Assuming his performance holds, he should have a decent chance at getting called up throughout the season to provide St. Louis with a fresh bullpen arm.

Ryan Loutos
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now