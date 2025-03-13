Ryan Loutos News: Relegated to Memphis

The Cardinals optioned Loutos to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Loutos will fall short of the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen after giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over three innings in the Grapefruit League. The 26-year-old righty turned in a 3.40 ERA over 53 frames with Memphis last season and was able to make three appearances in the major leagues. Assuming his performance holds, he should have a decent chance at getting called up throughout the season to provide St. Louis with a fresh bullpen arm.