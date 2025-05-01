Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Loutos headshot

Ryan Loutos News: Shipped to Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Cardinals traded Loutos to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for cash, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Loutos owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through eight innings in Triple-A this season, but he was booted off St. Louis' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Jose Barrero. By joining the Dodgers, Loutos once again owns a 40-man spot, but he'll likely remain at Triple-A Oklahoma City until Los Angeles needs a fresh arm in its bullpen.

Ryan Loutos
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
