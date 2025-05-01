Ryan Loutos News: Shipped to Dodgers

The Cardinals traded Loutos to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for cash, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Loutos owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through eight innings in Triple-A this season, but he was booted off St. Louis' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Jose Barrero. By joining the Dodgers, Loutos once again owns a 40-man spot, but he'll likely remain at Triple-A Oklahoma City until Los Angeles needs a fresh arm in its bullpen.