Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: Heading to bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Orioles are facing a left-handed starter (Sean Newcomb) for the first time this season, so the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will retreat to the bench in the series opener. Heston Kjerstad will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter in place of O'Hearn, who went 6-for-15 with two doubles, two walks and two runs in the team's season-opening four-game series in Toronto.

Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
