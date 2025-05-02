Ryan O'Hearn News: Launches sixth homer

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

O'Hearn put the Orioles on the board in the seventh inning, when he took Michael Wacha deep to center field for a two-run moon shot. It was O'Hearn's sixth home run of the season, three of which have come over his last five games. He's started the season slashing .303/.384/.579 with one stolen base, 12 runs scored and 13 RBI in 86 plate appearances.