Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Though he was included in the lineup the last time the Orioles faced a lefty starter (Kris Bubic) on May 3, the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will retreat to the bench Sunday while southpaw Tyler Anderson takes the hill for the Angels. O'Hearn's absence will allow the Orioles to give Adley Rutschman a day off from catching and deploy him as their designated hitter.

Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
