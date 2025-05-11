Ryan O'Hearn News: Taking seat Sunday

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Though he was included in the lineup the last time the Orioles faced a lefty starter (Kris Bubic) on May 3, the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will retreat to the bench Sunday while southpaw Tyler Anderson takes the hill for the Angels. O'Hearn's absence will allow the Orioles to give Adley Rutschman a day off from catching and deploy him as their designated hitter.