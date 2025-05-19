Ryan Pepiot News: Delivers lackluster quality start

Pepiot did not factor in the decision during Monday's loss to Houston. He allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.

Pepiot's start was better than the final line would suggest, outside of a three-run second inning by the Astros. All three runs came with two outs in the frame, starting with a solo shot by Victor Caratini. Pepiot has now produced six quality starts in 10 appearances this season, including three straight and five in his last six outings. Despite the overall consistency, he owns a disappointing 3.99 ERA with a 47:18 K:BB through 56.1 frames. Pepiot is currently lined up for a home start against Toronto this weekend.