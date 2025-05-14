Ryan Pepiot News: Takes loss despite quality start

Pepiot (2-5) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings.

Pepiot managed to keep the Blue Jays off the board through the first five innings, but he gave up a three-run homer to Alejandro Kirk in the sixth and was unable to get enough run support from the Rays' hitters to avoid the loss. Pepiot has logged a quality start in four of his last five appearances but has taken the loss in three of those outings. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 3.47 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 49.1 innings this season and is lined up to face the Astros at home next week.