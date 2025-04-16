Ryan Pressly News: Collects win Tuesday

Pressly (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief during a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Padres.

After the Cubs closer breezed through the ninth inning on 16 pitches (11 strikes), Nico Hoerner led off the 10th with an RBI triple to deliver the game-winning run. Pressly has reeled off six straight scoreless appearances, and while his ratios (3.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 4:6 K:BB in nine innings) remain a little shaky, he's 4-for-4 in converting save chances.