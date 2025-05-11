Ryan Rolison News: Receives call-up

The Rockies selected Rolison's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Rolison will be making his MLB debut if and when he gets into a game for the Rockies. He was previously a member of the Rockies' 40-man roster during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but Rolison's standing in the organization fell after he struggled to bounce back from June 2022 shoulder surgery. Though the Rockies had initially developed him as a starter, Rolison made the full-time transition to relief in 2024 and has found some success in that capacity. Over his 12 appearances in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coat League this season, Rolison has delivered a 3.72 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 19.1 innings.