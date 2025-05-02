Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Thompson

Ryan Thompson News: Earns hold in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 4:35am

Thompson allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Thompson served as the first of three relievers to preserve the lead after starter Zac Gallen went six strong innings and picked up his fourth hold. In the wake of injuries to Arizona's co-closers, A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (shoulder), Thompson will be part of the setup crew and could possibly get save chances. On Thursday, the late-game rotation consisted of Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller for the save.

Ryan Thompson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
