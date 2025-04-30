Ryan Thompson News: Records first save

Thompson earned a save against the Mets on Wednesday, issuing an intentional walk and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Arizona brought out Justin Martinez to pitch the ninth frame with the team up three runs, but he surrendered a leadoff homer followed by two walks before getting the hook. Thompson entered and immediately hit Pete Alonso with a pitch to load the bases, but he was able to get out of the jam with just one more run -- which was charged to Martinez -- crossing the plate. With A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list, Thompson could get an occasional save chance in games during which Martinez is ineffective or unavailable. However, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel are also candidates for those opportunities, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't rush to pluck Thompson off their waiver wires.