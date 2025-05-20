Ryan Walker News: Secures ninth save

Walker pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Walker has recorded the Giants' last two saves, so it looks like he's currently doing a decent job of fending off Camilo Doval's challenge for the closer role. Walker has also pitched four consecutive scoreless and hitless innings, though he has a 1:2 K:BB in that span. The right-hander is at a 5.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB with nine saves in 11 chances over 18 innings this season.