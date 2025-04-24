Ryan Walker News: Still in line for saves

Manager Bob Melvin said Walker would get the save chance for the Giants on Friday, if the situation arose, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Camilo Doval has earned each of the Giants' last three saves, all of which have come since Monday. After Thursday's game, Melvin said that the Giants wanted to give Walker the day off -- he pitched Wednesday and allowed two earned runs while recording just one out -- and gave him a tepid vote of confidence. After allowing only one earned run across his first eight innings, Walked has surrendered six earned runs across only 0.2 innings in his last two outings combined.