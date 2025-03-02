Ryan Ward News: Sent to minor-league camp

Ward was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.

Ward struggled at the plate in spring training, going 1-for-16 with two walks, a run scored and eight strikeouts while appearing in 10 games. The outfielder will almost certainly begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma, where he batted .258 with 33 home runs, 101 RBI, 78 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 120 contests in 2024.