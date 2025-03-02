Ryan Ward News: Sent to minor-league camp
Ward was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.
Ward struggled at the plate in spring training, going 1-for-16 with two walks, a run scored and eight strikeouts while appearing in 10 games. The outfielder will almost certainly begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma, where he batted .258 with 33 home runs, 101 RBI, 78 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 120 contests in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now