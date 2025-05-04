Ryan Weathers Injury: Builds up to 62 pitches on rehab

Weathers (forearm) struck out four and allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

After tossing three perfect innings in his first rehab outing at Single-A Jupiter on April 27, Weathers wasn't nearly as efficient Friday while shifting his assignment to Triple-A, but he built up from 35 pitches to 64. The southpaw is scheduled to pitch once more with Jacksonville, and if he can deliver improved results while also increasing his workload, he could be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list and make his Miami debut early next week. Weathers missed considerable time in 2024 due to a left index finger sprain, but he was highly effective over his 16 starts with Miami last season, logging a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB across 86.2 innings.