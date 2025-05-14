Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Weathers headshot

Ryan Weathers News: Activated ahead of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

The Marlins reinstated Weathers (forearm) from the injured list prior to his start against the Cubs on Wednesday.

A forearm strain has kept Weathers on the injured list since the beginning of the season. After making three rehab starts in the minors and turning in a 1.69 ERA across 10.2 innings, the 25-year-old southpaw is now ready to make his season debut for Miami. He'll be welcomed back to the big leagues by a Cubs offense that currently ranks fourth in MLB with a .768 OPS, and he isn't expected to pitch very deep into Wednesday's contest after throwing just 57 pitches during his final rehab outing. Anthony Veneziano was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.

Ryan Weathers
Miami Marlins
