Ryan Weathers News: Activated ahead of start

The Marlins reinstated Weathers (forearm) from the injured list prior to his start against the Cubs on Wednesday.

A forearm strain has kept Weathers on the injured list since the beginning of the season. After making three rehab starts in the minors and turning in a 1.69 ERA across 10.2 innings, the 25-year-old southpaw is now ready to make his season debut for Miami. He'll be welcomed back to the big leagues by a Cubs offense that currently ranks fourth in MLB with a .768 OPS, and he isn't expected to pitch very deep into Wednesday's contest after throwing just 57 pitches during his final rehab outing. Anthony Veneziano was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.