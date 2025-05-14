Ryan Weathers News: Goes five strong in debut

Weathers (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts across five innings.

Miami activated Weathers off the injured list for Wednesday's start after a forearm injury kept the 25-year-old sidelined since the beginning of the season. While he threw only 76 pitches - an expected outcome after maxing out at 57 pitches during his rehab assignment - Weathers took care of business against a potent Cubs offense. His lone blemish came in the fourth inning when Seiya Suzuki lifted a solo homer. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday in a rematch with the Cubs.