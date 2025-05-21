Ryan Weathers News: Stymies Cubs in no-decision

Weathers came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The lefty served up a solo shot to Kyle Tucker in the first inning but otherwise held Chicago's bats in check for a second straight start, only to see the Marlins' bullpen melt down as soon as he left the mound. Weathers has given up two runs in 10 innings with a 9:1 K:BB since coming off the injured list last week, and he'll look to stay sharp in a potential revenge game early next week when Miami travels to San Diego -- the team the 25-year-old made his big-league debut with in 2021.