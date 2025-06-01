Ryan Yarbrough News: Strong against former team

Yarbrough (3-0) allowed one run on four hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Yarbrough again allowed a home run for the fourth outing in a row, but for the last three starts, a homer has been the only run on his line. He's allowed six runs over 26 innings across five outings since the start of May. For the season, he's at a 2.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 41.1 innings through 13 appearances (five starts). Yarbrough is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Red Sox his next time out.