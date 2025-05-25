Fantasy Baseball
Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Confirmed for another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Nelson is slated to start Monday's game against the Pirates at Chase Field.

Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) has resumed throwing but isn't eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until next weekend, so Nelson will make a second straight turn through the Arizona rotation in his place. In his most recent start this past Tuesday, Nelson took a no-decision despite limiting a tough Dodgers lineup to one run on three hits and one walk. A home matchup with the 19-35 Pirates represents a more favorable spot for Nelson to claim his second win of the season.

