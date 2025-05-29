Ryne Nelson News: Next start pushed back

Nelson's next start is expected to be Tuesday against Atlanta, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Nelson was in line to start Sunday's series finale against the Nationals, but Arizona is moving Corbin Burnes up the rotation to make that start on regular rest. The move means two extra days of rest for Nelson, who threw a season-high 84 pitches over 6.2 scoreless innings Monday against Pittsburgh. Nelson will continue to fill in for as long as needed while Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) works his way back. Rodriguez, who threw 55 pitches in a simulated game last Saturday, is expected to throw in the Arizona Complex League on Friday It's unclear if that ACL game will be his lone rehab start or is more will be needed.