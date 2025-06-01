Fantasy Baseball
Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Used in relief Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Nelson allowed two hits and struck out one over four relief innings in Saturday's 11-7 loss to Washington.

Nelson helped bail out the bullpen after starter Brandon Pfaadt was removed without recording an out. Nelson, who has filled for injured starter Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder), said he learned Friday that he would return to the bullpen, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He was lined up to start Tuesday, but that may no longer be the case after throwing 62 pitches Saturday.

