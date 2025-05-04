Sal Frelick Injury: Leaves with knee injury

Frelick was removed ahead of the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Cubs due to left knee discomfort. He went 0-for-1 at the plate prior to departing.

Frelick initially appeared to tweak his knee on an awkward swing during his second-inning plate appearance, but he stayed in the game and then played right field in the top of the third inning, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. However, Frelick's knee must not have responded as well as the Brewers had hoped, prompting manager Pat Murphy to replace Frelick with Daz Cameron an inning later. The Brewers should provide an update on the extent of Frelick's injury after the game, but for the time being, he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Astros.