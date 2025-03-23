Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick Injury: Managing calf soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Frelick is out of Milwaukee's spring lineup again Sunday due to minor calf soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old hasn't seen Cactus League action in a few days due to the injury, though he's still been hitting in the batting cage. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, and Frelick will have a few more days to rest up ahead of Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Yankees.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now