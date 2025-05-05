Fantasy Baseball
Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick Injury: Out of lineup, but MRI results good

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the MRI results on Frelick's left knee were encouraging and the injury "should settle down in a day or two," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick had to depart Sunday's game against the Cubs after tweaking the knee and will miss one start, at minimum. However, it appears for now that he will avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
