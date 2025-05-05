Sal Frelick Injury: Out of lineup, but MRI results good
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the MRI results on Frelick's left knee were encouraging and the injury "should settle down in a day or two," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Frelick had to depart Sunday's game against the Cubs after tweaking the knee and will miss one start, at minimum. However, it appears for now that he will avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.
