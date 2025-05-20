Fantasy Baseball
Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick News: Fills box score Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Frelick went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Frelick socked his third homer of the season, also tallying at least one hit for the seventh time in his last nine outings. Over this period, the outfielder is batting .281 (9-for-32) with two homers, five RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. The continued absences of both Garrett Mitchell (oblique) and Blake Perkins (shin) should solidify Frelick's playing time until Milwaukee's outfield gets healthier.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
