Sam Aldegheri News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Aldegheri to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Aldegheri made just one appearance this spring, giving up two home runs and striking out three batters in his lone inning of work. He turned in a 4.85 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across 13 innings with the Angels last season, but he'll head back to the minors to begin 2025 and will likely need to demonstrate success over an extended period of time before getting the call back to Anaheim.