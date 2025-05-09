Sam Bachman Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Bachman (shoulder) began a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Bachman opened the season on the major-league 15-day IL due to thoracic outlet syndrome. The issue prevented the right-hander from getting into any spring training games, so his rehab stint will presumably last at least a few weeks. Bachman had been slated to build up as a starter during Cactus League play, though it's unclear what his role will be when he eventually returns to the big-league club. All 11 of the 2021 first-round draft pick's MLB appearances to date have come as a reliever, but all of those outings came in 2023. He spent much of 2024 recovering from shoulder surgery.