Sam Bachman Injury: Opening season on IL

The Angels placed Bachman on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to an unspecified injury.

Though the team hasn't provided word on the nature of Bachman's injury, the right-hander could be dealing with shoulder issues again after previously undergoing surgery in October 2023. He tossed just 61.2 total innings over three minor-league stops in 2024, and though he was expected to get stretched out for a starting role in spring training, he never ended up making any Cactus League appearances. Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register previously reported March 8 that Bachman experienced discomfort while trying to throw early in camp, prompting the Angels to shut him down due to what the 25-year-old vaguely described as "inflammation." With no reports suggesting that Bachman has resumed throwing over the past three weeks, he could be headed for an extended absence to begin the season.