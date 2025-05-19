Sam Bachman News: Back from IL, heads to Triple-A

The Angels reinstated Bachman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Bachman started the season on the IL while he recovered from thoracic outlet syndrome, which prevented him from pitching in any Cactus League games during spring training. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Inland Empire, with whom he made two one-inning appearances before heading to Triple-A. He's since made three one-inning relief appearances for Salt Lake and looks poised to remain in the Triple-A bullpen after he had been previously been utilized as a starter in the minors since the Angels selected him in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.