Sam Bachman headshot

Sam Bachman News: Reinstated off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Angels reinstated Bachman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Bachman started the season on the 15-day injured list due to thoracic outlet syndrome, which prevented him from polaying any Cactus League games during spring training. He's progressed enough in his recovery to be taken off the 15-day IL but will remain in the minors with Salt Lake, where he's allowed two hits and five walks while striking out two batters across three scoreless innings.

