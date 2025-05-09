Sam Haggerty News: Added to big-league roster

The Rangers selected Haggerty's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Haggerty inked a minor-league deal with Texas during the offseason after missing most of last season due to an Achilles injury, and he's enjoyed a strong start to 2025 at Round Rock with a .313/.383/.398 slash line and seven steals in 22 games. The 30-year-old will provide the Rangers with some outfield depth, though he's also seen action at first, second and third base during his big-league career.