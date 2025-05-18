Fantasy Baseball
Sam Haggerty headshot

Sam Haggerty News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Haggerty started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over Houston.

Haggerty was a late addition to the starting lineup after Evan Carter (quad) was scratched, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Carter's removal was precautionary, but he's not expected to play Sunday's series finale. Haggerty is expected to fill-in at center field until Carter is ready.

