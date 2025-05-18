Sam Haggerty News: Late addition to lineup

Haggerty started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over Houston.

Haggerty was a late addition to the starting lineup after Evan Carter (quad) was scratched, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Carter's removal was precautionary, but he's not expected to play Sunday's series finale. Haggerty is expected to fill-in at center field until Carter is ready.