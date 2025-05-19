Sam Haggerty News: Starts in center field Sunday

Haggerty started in center field and batted leadoff Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-3 loss to Houston.

Haggerty stepped in for Evan Carter on Saturday, when the latter was scratched due to a quad issue. The injury landed Carter on the 10-day injured list, is considered a Grade 2 strain and will likely force him to miss two weeks at least, according to MLB.com. That likely means the switch-hitting Haggerty and righty-batting Kevin Pillar will split duties in the center field.