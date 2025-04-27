Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Huff headshot

Sam Huff News: Logs double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 11:47am

Huff went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Huff drew the start at catcher Saturday, cracking his first double of the season into right field before coming around to score in the fifth frame. The 27-year-old went 0-for-10 in his first four games, though he has recorded a .333 batting average with two runs scored and two RBI since. Huff is slashing .214/.290/.357 with a 3:11 BB:K across 31 plate appearances in 11 games.

Sam Huff
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now