Sam Huff News: Singles in loss

Huff went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old received the starting nod behind the plate against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Huff lined a single into left field in the second inning before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly. The catcher has made four appearances in May, slashing .167/.154/.167 with a 61.5 percent strikeout rate across 13 plate appearances.