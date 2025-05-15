Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Huff headshot

Sam Huff News: Singles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Huff went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old received the starting nod behind the plate against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Huff lined a single into left field in the second inning before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly. The catcher has made four appearances in May, slashing .167/.154/.167 with a 61.5 percent strikeout rate across 13 plate appearances.

Sam Huff
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now