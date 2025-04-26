Sam Long Injury: Begins throwing

Long (elbow) has thrown each of the past two days, MLB.com reports.

Long had imaging on his shoulder April 14 which showed inflammation and no structural damage. While he's started throwing, it's not clear when he may begin a rehab assignment. The elbow issue may have contributed to the left-hander's struggles this season, as he's turned in a 12.86 ERA and 2.43 WHIP across seven appearances.