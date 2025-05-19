Sam Long Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Long is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Royals' Arizona Complex League team Tuesday.

Long has missed over a month of action while dealing with left elbow inflammation, but he's now set to return to the mound officially. The reliever struggled to a 12.86 ERA and 2.43 WHIP with six strikeouts over seven innings in seven appearances with Kansas City this year, and once healthy, he'll likely return to a low-leverage role in the bullpen.